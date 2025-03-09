MP: Family attacks doctors in Hamidia Hospital after patient's death

Bhopal: Three doctors were injured after family members of a patient who succumbed during treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, launched a violent attack.

Three doctors sustained injuries, including a junior doctor who suffered a head wound, police said.

The incident has since led to a deterioration in the hospital's security environment, prompting doctors to demand enhanced protection measures from the administration.

According to police, Dolly Bai, a patient in the intensive care unit, passed away at around 1 a.m. Enraged by her death, the patient's relatives and nearby bystanders assaulted the on-duty doctors.

The situation escalated further when armed individuals joined the fray, attacking the doctors and causing widespread panic in the hospital premises.

Over ten doctors were present in the ICU at the time, and the attackers' violence left them injured and the hospital staff in a state of fear.

A video footage of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Dean in charge of Gandhi Medical College, RP Kaushal, informed the police of the incident stating that a complaint was lodged with the Kohfiza police station.

The police said the suspects are being identified based on video footage and action will be taken against them after proper investigation.

The doctors said none of the doctors received grievous injuries but a pervasive atmosphere of fear exists within the hospital.

Following the attack, the on-duty doctors also wrote a letter to the Chief Medical Officer, stressing the gravity of the situation and demanding enhanced security measures.

They highlighted that the armed assailants' violent actions had instilled fear among the hospital staff.

Kuldeep Gupta, President of the Junior Doctors' Association, (JUDA), condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

He noted that this was not an isolated event, citing previous similar incidents.

Gupta said a female doctor's car was vandalised a few days ago, and suspicious individuals were seen roaming around the hospital premises at night.

He emphasised that despite repeated requests for increased security, such incidents continue to occur.