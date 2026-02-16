MP: Five held in Shivpuri lawyer murder case, lawyers to observe symbolic strike today

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The police made a major revelation in connection with the murder case of lawyer Sanjay Saxena in Karaira in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, officials said.

According to the police, Kamlesh Sharma and Sunil Sharma were the masterminds, who designed and conspired the murder by hiring three sharpshooters for a sum of nearly 10 lakh rupees, police said late Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council has condemned the incident and announced a symbolic strike on Monday.

The Madhya Pradesh Bar Council has demanded strict punishment for the accused and has also said that the lawyers will not represent the accused in connection with the murder case.

This decision has also caused a stir across judicial circles.

The state lawyers have decided to stay away from court-related work on Monday in protest and have demanded a Advocate Protection Act.

The Madhya Pradesh Bar Association have urged the Chief Justice of the High Court to ask registry to tag the cases listed on Monday as "not reached".

They also have demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim lawyer's family.

Lawyer Sanjay Saxena, a resident of nearby Sigdaua village, who was leaving home (in Karaira) in his uniform for court on Saturday afternoon, was stopped midway and shot.

This incident, which took place in broad daylight, spread panic throughout the area.

"We have arrested five accused in the case and one is still absconding but he will soon be taken under custody," Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP), Aman Singh Rathore, told media persons on Sunday.

Police have registered a murder case against teacher Kamlesh Sharma, his uncle, former Sarpanch Sunil Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, and Ashish Parihar in connection with the murder of lawyer Sanjay Saxena.

The pistol and bike used in the incident have been seized.

Police are questioning the accused to determine who else was involved in the conspiracy.

Initial investigations indicate that more than one person may have been involved in the murder.

Sharpshooters failed to escape due to a tight police cordon, the SP said, adding, "We have arrested them within 18 hours of the crime."

Police have arrested key shooters Papendra Rawat, Golu Rawat, and their associates -- Sunil, Zahir and Kamlesh after a short encounter.

Police are now investigating who provided shelter to the accused locally and whether anyone else provided logistical support.

The investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a land dispute case, which lawyer Sanjay Saxena had won.

The deceased lawyer had contested the 2015 Panchayat elections directly challenging Sunil Sharma.

Police say this old rivalry fueled the murder plot, the SP said, and added that further probe is underway.

In their initial statements, family members accused Sunil Sharma and his relatives as well as residents of the village, of harbouring a grudge and orchestrating the murder.