MP govt approves Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to 'Maoist encounter' victim's widow

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of Hiran Singh Parte who was killed in police encounter in Mandla district.

The police have claimed that he was a dreaded "Maoist".

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Voluntary Grant Fund to Bisro Bai Parte, wife of late Hiran Singh Parte, a resident of Mandla district," an official statement said on Monday.

This assistance, the statement said, has been approved in connection with the death of Hiran Singh Parte, a resident of village Khatia of Bichhiya tehsil of Mandla district on March 9.

Collector Mandla has also ordered a judicial inquiry into this incident.

The main opposition party, Congress, staged a walkout in protest against what they claim was a fabricated "Maoist" encounter in Mandla on March 9.

The Congress members demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, but their calls were met with resistance. Amid slogans, the alleged inaction, the legislators of Congress staged walkout in the Assembly on Monday.

The member of the Assembly Omkar Singh Markam of Congress expressed his dissatisfaction, accusing the government of evading accountability.

He flayed Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar for rejecting their demands and described the BJP government's stance as authoritarian. Congress members boycotted the Assembly proceedings in protest.

One Maoist killed in an operation launched by Hawk Forces and state police on Sunday (March 13) afternoon in Kisli forest area of Mandla district, the police had claimed.

The encounter began on Sunday afternoon at Chimta Forest Camp, located on the Mandla-Balaghat border. The operation extended into the late evening, resulted in the death of Hiran.

The officers had not disclosed the identity of Hiran on grounds that the body was visible from a distance, and the search operation by the security forces continues even after nightfall. The entire area has been cordoned off due to the potential presence of more Maoists.