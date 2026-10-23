MP govt to host fisheries conclave to attract investment, boost exports

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the National Fisheries Investors and Exporters Conclave-2026 in Bhopal on Friday to promote investment in the fisheries sector, strengthen processing infrastructure and explore export opportunities.

The conclave will be held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the presence of Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel. Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Narayan Singh Panwar will also attend the event.

In a statement ahead of the event, Chief Minister Yadav said the conclave would help increase the income of fish farmers, generate new employment opportunities and accelerate efforts to develop Madhya Pradesh as a major centre for the inland fisheries industry.

The state government is working to link its water resources with investment, modern processing facilities and export markets to expand the fisheries sector, he said. The conclave will bring together investors, exporters, fisheries entrepreneurs, startups and industry experts to discuss investment opportunities and ways to connect inland fish production with processing units, cold-chain infrastructure, value addition and domestic and international markets.

Madhya Pradesh has around 4.5 lakh hectares of water area, offering considerable scope for inland fisheries, cage culture and fisheries-based industries. The state government aims to utilise this potential to increase production, strengthen processing and marketing facilities and improve the livelihoods of fish farmers.

The ‘Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Investment and Export Guide-2026’ will be released at the conclave. A standard operating procedure to enhance the export potential of inland states will also be unveiled.

Integrated cage culture units will be inaugurated virtually, while administrative approval letters for projects related to the integrated development of reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars will be distributed.

Certificates will be presented to beneficiaries associated with the Kisan Credit Card scheme, fisheries cooperative societies, startups and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana.

A buyer-seller meet will also be organised, enabling cage investors, exporters and pearl traders to interact directly with local producers and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities.

The conclave is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to identify investment prospects and strengthen the infrastructure needed to expand fish processing, value addition and exports from the state.



