MP govt to issue ‘Vidyarambh’ certificates to Anganwadi children completing pre-school

Bhopal: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide ‘Vidyarambh’ certificates to children aged 5-6 years who complete their pre-school education at Anganwadi centres, formally recognising their foundational learning.

The initiative will be launched by Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria during a state-level programme at an Anganwadi school in the Banganga area in Bhopal on Tuesday, according to a government statement issued on Monday.

During the event, the Minister will distribute certificates to the children and extend her best wishes for their bright academic future. After the formal launch of the programme, children enrolled in all Anganwadi centres across Madhya Pradesh will be provided with the certificates.

Notably, the 'Vidyarambh' certificate is an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) document issued to Anganwadi students upon completing their preschool education, facilitating their transition to primary school.

It serves as a formal record of their early learning, typically including details like the child's ID, enrolment date, and Anganwadi centre information.

The government stated that the initiative is being implemented following the directives from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, under which the formal commencement of the academic journey of children aged 5-6 years -- registered at Anganwadi centres -- is officially recognised through the issuance of the Vidyarambh Certificate.

The objective of this program is to ensure a smooth transition for children from informal education to the formal schooling system, to raise awareness among families and the community regarding pre-school education, and to establish Anganwadi centres as robust hubs for early education.

The Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Department stated that various activities are being conducted across 39 districts in the state to strengthen the quality of pre-school education.

It stated that the Vidyarambh Certificate initiative will not only ensure continuity in children's educational journey but will also foster greater trust and participation within the community regarding Anganwadi centres. “This will strengthen the children's engagement with schools and will also contribute to reducing dropout rates in the future,” it added.