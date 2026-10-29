MP govt transfers 12 IPS officers, reshuffles police administration

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, shifting several district police chiefs and making changes in the police headquarters and armed police battalions.

According to an order issued by the state Home Department late on Wednesday, Rudra Kumar Singh, currently posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Superintendent of Police in Alirajpur district, has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal as Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Deepak Kumar Shukla, who was serving as Commandant of the 32nd Battalion of the Special Armed Force (SAF) in Ujjain, has been appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narmadapuram.

The incumbent SP, Saikrishna S. Thota, has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Virendra Jain, SP of Betul, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bhopal city, while Amit Saxena, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Personnel) at the Police Headquarters, will replace him as Betul SP.

Nivedita Naidu, SP of Panna, has been transferred as Commandant of the 10th SAF Battalion in Sagar.

Satyasai Saraf, who was serving as SP (Cyber) in Indore, has been appointed the new SP of Panna.

Ankit Jaiswal, SP of Railways in Bhopal, has been posted as SP of Harda, replacing Shashank, who has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Bhopal as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Samar Verma, who was serving as SP of the Economic Offences Wing in Ujjain, has been appointed SP of Alirajpur.

The order also includes changes in the command of SAF battalions in Indore and Gwalior.

Abhishek Anand, Commandant of the First SAF Battalion in Indore, has been posted as Commandant of the 15th SAF Battalion in Indore, with additional charge of Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College (PTC), Indore.

Shrutkirti Somvanshi, Commandant of the 13th SAF Battalion in Gwalior, has been appointed Commandant of the Second SAF Battalion in Gwalior and given additional charge of the 14th SAF Battalion in the city.

The transfers are part of a reshuffle of police personnel across districts, the Police Headquarters and specialised units.



