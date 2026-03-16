MP govt urges digital LPG bookings, suggests exploring alternative fuel options

Bhopal: Amid concerns over the availability of LPG cylinders, the Food and Civil Supplies Department of Madhya Pradesh on Monday urged domestic consumers to use digital platforms for booking cylinders and avoid visiting gas agencies unnecessarily.

The department maintained that the supply of domestic LPG in the state remains adequate and advised consumers not to be misled by rumours.

Commercial users have also been urged to utilise available stocks judiciously and explore alternative fuel options where possible.

“The supply of domestic gas in the state remains adequate. Consumers are urged not to be misled by baseless rumours. The country’s refineries are operating at high capacity, and crude oil supplies are being secured from sources beyond West Asia as well,” Additional Chief Secretary (Food, Civil Supplies) Rashmi Arun Shami said in a statement.

Following a review meeting, Shami said district collectors have been directed to strengthen their intelligence networks and take strict action against illegal hoarding and black marketing.

“If any complaints regarding irregularities or delays in the distribution system are received from any location, immediate action must be taken to ensure that gas is made available to consumers on time,” she said.

Officials said cases of black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders have been reported in parts of the state despite close monitoring by multiple authorities, including the police and revenue departments.

According to a government report, authorities have conducted raids at 1,116 locations across the state, leading to the seizure of 1,825 cylinders till March 16.

Meanwhile, district administrations have been asked to act promptly on complaints and advise people on ways to conserve LPG during the current situation.

Barwani District Collector Jayati Singh suggested that wedding organisers consider keeping smaller menus to reduce LPG consumption.

“Traditionally, wedding ceremonies involve the preparation of large quantities of rotis and parathas, which consume a significant amount of cooking gas. In the current situation, if organisers include dishes that require less fuel to prepare, gas consumption can be reduced,” she said.

Singh also noted that large-scale events often require a substantial number of cylinders for cooking, leading to sudden spikes in demand.

“In such circumstances, if people exercise caution and make suitable adjustments to their menus, it can help conserve fuel and ensure easier availability of LPG for general consumers,” she added.