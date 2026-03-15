MP: Hearing on ASI survey report in Bhojshala dispute tomorrow​

Bhopal: A crucial hearing in the longstanding Bhojshala dispute is scheduled for March 16 at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. ​

The matter concerns the historic structure in Dhar district, which is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. The court had earlier directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey of the entire complex using modern methods. ​

The survey lasted approximately ninety-eight days, and the final report was submitted to the court in a sealed envelope. Copies of the report were later provided to all parties involved following directions from the Supreme Court. ​

The High Court then listed the matter for March 16, by which all parties could file their objections, suggestions, and recommendations regarding the contents of the ASI report. ​

Hearings on these specific objections are set to begin on that day. Reports indicate that the Muslim side has submitted objections on several key points mentioned in the survey document. These objections have been shared with the other parties as well. The court will now examine these points in detail during the proceedings. ​

In addition to the objections related to the survey report, the bench may also take up other pending applications connected to the Bhojshala case. ​

Three separate Muslim organisations have made applications seeking to be added as parties to the ongoing petitions. These applications are likely to be considered during the hearing.

Multiple related petitions are being heard together in this matter. These include the main petition filed by the Hindu Front for Justice, which seeks a declaration on the site's religious character. Another petition has been filed by the Kamal Maulana Welfare Society.​

The dispute revolves around the site, which Hindus regard as the ancient temple of “Maa Vagdevi Saraswati” and Muslims recognise as the Kamal Maula mosque. ​

Currently, Hindus are allowed to perform puja on Tuesdays while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays as per an earlier court arrangement. The ASI survey was ordered to ascertain the historical and structural details of the monument using non-invasive, scientific techniques. ​

The report is expected to play a central role in deciding future aspects of access to worship and preservation of the protected monument. ​

Authorities in Dhar have made necessary security arrangements to maintain peace and order during the court proceedings. ​

Both communities are closely following the developments, as the outcome may influence the resolution of this sensitive issue that has persisted for many years. ​