MP: Indore police to interrogate accused arrested on fake currency in Malegaon

Indore: A team of Indore police on Tuesday have gone to Malegaon in Maharashtra to interrogate the accused persons arrested in connection with fake currency uncovered from Khandwa district.

Inspector General (IG) of Indore division, Anurag Kumar, on Tuesday said that Madhya Pradesh police is trying to find out the possible link of some other persons in the alleged fake currency recovered from a Madarsa in Khandwa.

Kumar further stated that the Indore police is investigating the bank accounts of the accused persons to find out the money trail and the network used for the transaction. He said the police were also trying to reveal if any network was operating from any foreign country.

Kumar said that the accused, arrested by Malegaon Police, was linked to a counterfeit currency racket. Acting on information, police raided the Madrasa and seized fake currency worth Rs 19.78 lakh from a Madrasa in Khandwa.

"Since the accused persons are still in the Maharashtra police's custody, a team from Indore police has gone to Malegaon today. Accused persons will be interrogated and, if needed, they will be brought to Madhya Pradesh for further investigation," Kumar added.

Responding to whether the fake Indian currency (uncovered by police) was printed in Khandwa or brought from outside, Kumar said that police have recovered fake currency only, not any printing machine for fake notes.

"Investigation is at the initial stage, and once the accused persons are interrogated, a lot more things will come out and the investigation will proceed accordingly," IG Anurag Kumar said.

Notably, the fake Indian currency in Khandwa was recovered following the arrest of mosque Imam Zuber Ansari (also referred to as Zuber, son of Asraf) in Malegaon, Maharashtra, where he was caught with Rs 10 lakh in fake notes, prompting a cross-state raid.

Zuber, originally from Haripura in Burhanpur district, had been staying at the Madrasa for months. Police urge banks and citizens to report suspicious notes, as the probe deepens into potential smuggling routes often exploited in such cases.