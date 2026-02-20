MP: Jabalpur witnesses communal tensions, over dozen persons detained

Jabalpur: Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh witnessed communal tensions following a dispute between two groups allegedly over the Public Address System.

The incident was reported in the communally sensitive town of Shihora in the Jabalpur district. However, a prompt action from the authorities brought the law and order under control.

The violent confrontation between the two groups erupted during the evening prayers at a temple in Azad Chowk market area, where a Durga temple and a Mosque are located nearby.

The confrontation involved stone-pelting from both sides.

However, senior officials from the district administration and police department rushed to the spot with a large contingent of security personnel and controlled the situation.

Authorities are currently scanning the CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the individuals involved in stone-pelting and vandalism.

The administration has also issued a stern warning against the dissemination of misinformation and rumours on social media.

Collector Raghavendra Singh urged citizens to rely only on official communications and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

“No serious casualties have been reported from either side, and the situation is being monitored closely,” said Singh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhya told IANS that tension escalated following a minor dispute between the two communities at a religious site.

“The situation was brought under control within a few hours. However, sensing the religious sentiments, heavy security cover has been deployed at the disputed area,” said SP Upadhya.

“Over a dozen persons, who are suspected of being involved in stone pelting and creating communal tension, have been detained, and they are being questioned. Searches for other suspected persons are also underway,” Upadhyay told IANS, adding that no religious structure sustained significant damage.



