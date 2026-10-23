MP LoP Singhar questions SIR; accuses BJP of dismissing protesters as 'mob'

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, on Friday questioned the BJP government over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), asking why it was not responding to demands for holding elections through ballot papers and why it was describing as a mob, people who were protesting against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Umang Singhar made these comments on EVMs, SIR, protests against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.

He said citizens had the right to raise their voices to protect their rights and democracy, adding that the Congress represented the voice of ordinary citizens.

Singhar also questioned the Madhya Pradesh government's investment claims, seeking details of proposals that had translated into actual projects and employment.

He asked when semiconductor projects would become operational and how many jobs they would generate.

"After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visits, claims are made about investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees, but it should be made clear how much investment has actually materialised on the ground," he said.

He also sought a response on employment opportunities for more than 25 lakh youths registered on government portals.

Raising concerns over urban master plans, Singhar alleged irregularities in their preparation and questioned the time given to residents and other stakeholders to file objections and suggestions.

He demanded that farmers, traders and civil society be given adequate time to present their views and called for open discussions before the plans were finalised.

"Master plans should be prepared after taking public opinion into account, and adequate time should be given to file objections and suggestions," he said.

Singhar further alleged corruption in government procurement by Urban Local Bodies and accused the BJP government of failing to curb it.

He sought an explanation from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asking whether the alleged corruption was taking place under his protection.



