MP: One killed, 12 injured as tourist vehicle rams into stationary truck

Umaria: One person was killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, triggering shock and outrage in the region.

The accident occurred near the Barambaba temple under the Chandia police station area when a tourist vehicle carrying visitors, reportedly from Kolkata, rammed into a parked truck at around 5.30 on Sunday.

The tourists were returning from a safari at the renowned Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and were en route to Khajuraho when the collision took place.

Eyewitnesses described a loud crash as the speeding vehicle lost control and slammed into the stationary truck.

The impact was so severe that one woman passenger died on the spot, while 12 others sustained serious to moderate injuries.

Local residents rushed to the scene, alerted the police, and helped shift the injured to the district hospital in Umaria, where emergency treatment is underway.

Police from Chandia police station reached the spot shortly after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

The injured, including men, women, and possibly children, are undergoing treatment at the Umaria District Hospital.

Doctors have described the condition of a few as critical.

Preliminary investigations suggest over-speeding or driver error may have contributed to the accident, though a detailed probe is ongoing.

The parked truck was reportedly stationed on the roadside without proper reflectors or warning signs, raising questions about road safety on this popular tourist route.

However, police have not yet identified the victims. A case has been registered, and the police have seized both vehicles. The body of the deceased woman has been sent for a post-mortem.

The incident has sparked public anger over recurring accidents on the Umaria–Katni–Khajuraho stretch, a key corridor for tourists visiting Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Local residents and activists have demanded better enforcement of traffic rules, removal of illegally parked heavy vehicles, and improved signage.