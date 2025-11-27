MP Sahney calls upon VP, seeks Panjab University’s senate poll announcement

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday called upon C.P. Radhakrishnan, Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University in Chandigarh, to seek an early announcement of the university’s Senate elections.

Also, AAP Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang has written to Radhakrishnan, requesting time for a meeting to hold a discussion on safeguarding the statutory independence of the university.

However, Sahney expressed gratitude to the Vice President for intervening in the matter of the withdrawn notification that had earlier proposed the dissolution of the Graduate Constituency from the Senate.

He highlighted the growing concern among students and stakeholders regarding the pending announcement of fresh Senate election dates.

He conveyed that, as per various media reports, the Vice Chancellor has already submitted proposed dates and urged their early approval.

“The Senate is the backbone of the university’s democratic governance. Declaring the new election schedule promptly will uphold transparency, prevent further unrest, and ensure continuity in the university’s academic and administrative functioning,” said Sahney.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Kang welcomed the Union government’s decision to withdraw its notification dated October 28 regarding the restructuring of the Senate and Syndicate.

However, he clarified that this governmental step does not fully resolve the demands raised by students. In his letter, he wrote that Panjab University, established in 1882, is an institution of national significance, and its autonomy is the foundation of its democratic structure and academic prestige.

“Any alteration must adhere to the Panjab University Act, 1947, and the federal framework of the Constitution of India,” he said.

Referring to his own experience as a former student leader and member of the Senate, Kang said that he is emotionally connected to Panjab University and understands the aspirations and concerns of its students, faculty and alumni.

He requested an early appointment with the Vice President to discuss the university’s issues in detail and to seek his guidance as Chancellor.

Kang expressed confidence that under the Vice President’s leadership, Panjab University will continue to progress as a citadel of excellence and inclusivity.