MP Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to inaugurate e-Vidhan Sabha training for MLAs on Oct 28

Bhopal: In a major step towards making the Madhya Pradesh Assembly fully digital and paperless, a three-day training programme for MLAs on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) will begin on October 28.

The programme will be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar at 12 noon in the Vidhan Parishad Hall (Legislative Council Hall) of the Vidhan Sabha.

The training, being organised under the 'One Nation, One Application' initiative, aims to equip all Members of the Legislative Assembly with the skills required to operate the NeVA platform efficiently.

The three-day session will conclude on October 30.

MLAs have been divided into five batches of 50 members each to ensure focused and effective training.

During the programme, legislators will be trained in the use of the NeVA application, digital legislative procedures, online submission of questions and answers, and the overall digital functioning of the House.

Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) and personal assistants who assist MLAs in legislative work have also been included in the training modules.

Once the transition to an e-Vidhan Sabha is complete, MLAs will be able to perform key parliamentary functions digitally. These include submitting questions, raising calling attention and adjournment motions, and filing resolutions or petitions through the application.

During sessions, the House agenda, replies to questions, Bills, and other legislative documents will be available in digital format.

Past questions and records of proceedings will also be accessible online.

Officials said the shift to a fully digital system is expected to significantly reduce paperwork while making the legislative process more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

The move aligns with the broader national effort to digitise legislative functioning across states under a common platform.

The inauguration by Speaker Tomar on October 28 will formally mark the beginning of this important capacity-building exercise, paving the way for a paperless Madhya Pradesh Assembly in the near future.



