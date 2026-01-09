MP's Ratapani Tiger Reserve named after legendary archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar

In a heartfelt tribute blending cultural heritage with wildlife conservation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Friday that the newly designated Ratapani Tiger Reserve will be named after the renowned archaeologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar.

The formal announcement came during CM Yadav's address at the Dr Wakankar Award Ceremony and National Seminar held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in Bhopal. The event honours contributions to archaeology and celebrates Dr Wakankar's enduring legacy.

The Chief Minister praised Dr Wakankar as a multifaceted personality -- a devoted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) follower, an artist, and a pioneering archaeologist. He is globally acclaimed for discovering the Bhimbetka rock shelters in 1957, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located within the Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, about 40 km south of Bhopal. These prehistoric caves feature some of the world's oldest rock paintings, dating back tens of thousands of years. CM Yadav had earlier in 2024 said the sanctuary would be named after Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, honouring his crucial role in discovering and popularising the UNESCO-recognised Bhimbetka Rock Shelters within the reserve.

Highlighting Dr Wakankar's principles, the Chief Minister shared a poignant anecdote from the Emergency period (1975 - 1977). “Despite the ban on RSS and political pressures, Dr Wakankar insisted on wearing his traditional RSS dress, a khaki short, white shirt and black cap while receiving the Padma Shri award.

Then-Chief Minister Prakash Chandra Sethi, from the Congress party, initially hesitated but eventually relented, allowing Dr Wakankar to accept the honour in his RSS attire, retaining only a black cap -- a testament to his revered status and steadfast convictions,” Dr Yadav said.

By naming the tiger reserve, the MP government not only will honour him, but his name will also be inscribed in the jungle records.

Ratapani, recently notified as Madhya Pradesh's eighth tiger reserve and India's 57th in December 2024, spans over 1,271 sq km with a rich biodiversity, including around 90 tigers, leopards, sloth bears, and diverse flora.

Naming it after Dr Wakankar underscores the state's commitment to preserving both natural and cultural treasures in the region.

CM Yadav emphasised that this decision honours Dr Wakankar's immense contributions to uncovering Madhya Pradesh's ancient history while boosting eco-tourism and conservation efforts near the state capital.

The CM felicitated this year's Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar national award winner, Dr Yashodhar Mathpal.

Dr Mathpal (born 1939) is an Indian archaeologist, painter, curator, Gandhian and Rock Art conservationist. He is most known for his study of cave art, especially in Bhimbetka rock shelters, Barechhina (Uttarakhand) and Kerala.

The three-day seminar (January 9-11) continues discussions on archaeology, with experts paying homage to the 'father of Indian rock art research'.