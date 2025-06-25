  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Muharram 2025: The Start of the Islamic New Year and a Time of Peace

Muharram 2025: The Start of the Islamic New Year and a Time of Peace
x

Muharram 2025: The Start of the Islamic New Year and a Time of Peace

Highlights

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, beginning on June 27, 2025. It is a special month for Muslims to remember Imam Hussain’s sacrifice, pray, fast, and think about kindness and truth. Fighting is not allowed during this sacred time.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic year. It starts on June 27, 2025, when the new moon is seen. This day is also the start of the Islamic New Year.

Muharram is an important month for Muslims. It is a time for peace, prayer, and remembering important things from the past. During this month, fighting is not allowed.

The month is mostly known for remembering Imam Hussain, who was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He died in a battle called Karbala. Imam Hussain stood up for truth and fairness. His death shows courage and sacrifice.

What people do in Muharram:

  • Many Shia Muslims wear black clothes and go to special prayer meetings.
  • They walk quietly together to remember Imam Hussain.
  • On the 10th day, called Ashura, they pray and show their sadness.
  • Some Sunni Muslims fast on Ashura and think about other prophets like Moses.
  • People also help the poor and pray more during this month.
  • Muharram is a time to think about being kind, honest, and strong in faith.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick