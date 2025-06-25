Muharram 2025: The Start of the Islamic New Year and a Time of Peace

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic year. It starts on June 27, 2025, when the new moon is seen. This day is also the start of the Islamic New Year.

Muharram is an important month for Muslims. It is a time for peace, prayer, and remembering important things from the past. During this month, fighting is not allowed.

The month is mostly known for remembering Imam Hussain, who was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. He died in a battle called Karbala. Imam Hussain stood up for truth and fairness. His death shows courage and sacrifice.

What people do in Muharram: