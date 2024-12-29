Mumbai: 1 dies after hit by actor’s car

Mumbai: One worker was killed and another seriously injured after they were hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Kandivali area of Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident, an official said. The incident took place when Kothare was returning home after finishing her shoot, he said. Kothare has acted in a few films, including "Duniyadari" in Marathi and "Thank God" in Hindi.