Mumbai: 30 medical students test +ive

Mumbai: At least 30 students of civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of these, 28 students were fully vaccinated against the disease.

Of the infected students, 23 are second-year MBBS students while seven are in their first year, officials said.

One student has been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in the city for treatment while the other students, who are asymptomatic, have been asked to quarantine.

A total of 1,100 students are pursuing the MBBS course from the college. All the 29 students who were tested have been infected with Covid, said KEM hospital dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

Other students of the college are also being tested now, with 200-250 Covid tests being conducted every day.

Several colleges and schools have started opening up as coronavirus cases continue to decline and vaccinations pick up pace. However, recent cases of students testing Covid positive have surfaced from different parts of the country.

This week, a residential school in Karnataka's Bengaluru became a COVID-19 cluster after 60 of its nearly 500 students tested positive. Two were found to be symptomatic and the school has been shut till October 20.