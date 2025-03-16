Mumbai International Airport set to be inaugurated in June

Mumbai: The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to be inaugurated in June, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced on Sunday. Initially, the inauguration was scheduled for April 17.

The greenfield airport, the second such facility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL). This special purpose vehicle is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which holds a 74% stake, and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), which holds 26%.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in February 2018. The project, with an investment of Rs 16,700 crore, aims to ease congestion at the capacity-constrained Mumbai Airport while addressing the growing demand for air travel in India.

"A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!" Adani stated in a post on X. He also praised the efforts of the Adani Airports team and its partners for bringing the vision to life.

Previously, in December 2023, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal had indicated plans for a commercial inauguration on April 17. He mentioned that domestic operations were expected to commence in the second half of May, with international flights beginning by the end of July. This statement followed the successful trial landing of the first civil passenger aircraft at the under-construction airport on December 29, 2024.

Once fully completed in five phases, the Navi Mumbai International Airport will feature two runways and four terminals, with a total capacity to handle 90 million passengers per year.