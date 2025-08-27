Mumbai: Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal draws inspiration from Rameswaram mythology for Ganesh Chaturthi idol, pandal

Mumbai: The iconic Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal continues to uphold its 98-year-old tradition with this year’s spectacular Ganesh idol, inspired by the mythological story of Rameswaram. Revered as the king of Ganesh Galli and affectionately known as the king of Mumbai, the 22-foot-tall idol captivates devotees with its unique theme drawn from the ancient Tamil legend.

Siddesh Korgaonkar, Vice President of the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal told IANS, “This year’s idol is inspired by the story where Lord Hanuman carries the body of Lord Shiva from Rameswaram. The intricate design reflects a glimpse of Rameswaram’s sacred aura, blending mythology with artistry.”

The idol’s grandeur continues the legacy of one of Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh idols, symbolising faith, culture, and the city’s rich heritage. The theme resonates deeply with devotees, connecting them to stories that transcend time and geography.

Given the expected massive turnout, stringent security measures have been put in place. Mumbai Police, alongside private security personnel, are vigilantly managing the crowd. The entire pandal is monitored through CCTV cameras to ensure a peaceful and safe 'darshan' experience for all visitors.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. In 2025, this auspicious occasion falls on August 27. Traditionally, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha—the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and prosperity. For the next generation of students, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a religious celebration; it is an opportunity to learn, grow, and embrace values that shape character and intellect.

Ganesh Chaturthi's importance lies in celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, god of wisdom, and patron of new beginnings. It fosters spiritual devotion, family bonds, and community unity, historically serving as a platform to unite people during the Indian freedom movement.

The festival emphasises spiritual growth, prosperity, and wisdom, while also promoting environmental awareness now through eco-friendly practices like the use of clay idols instead of the Plaster of Paris ones used earlier.

