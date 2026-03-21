Mumbai man arrested for beating wife to death over alcohol dispute

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Mumbai’s Wadala area following a dispute over his alcohol consumption, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kavita Mahesh Wad. According to Mumbai Police, the accused husband, Mahesh Narayan Wad, initially fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested.

Police officials said the accused allegedly assaulted his wife brutally, using kicks and punches, leaving her critically injured. Kavita was later taken to KEM Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Authorities stated that a delay in providing timely medical care may have worsened her condition.

The post-mortem examination revealed that Kavita had suffered severe physical assault, with multiple black-and-blue marks across her body, indicating sustained violence.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused at Wadala Police Station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he has been taken into custody.

The complaint in the case was filed by Kavita’s brother, Shubham Ramesh Lodi, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai and originally from Murud in Raigad district.

According to the complaint and preliminary investigation, Kavita and Mahesh Wad lived in Ganesh Nagar near Ganesh Temple in Wadala. Police said the accused was allegedly addicted to alcohol, which frequently led to disputes between the couple.

On the day of the incident, Mahesh reportedly returned home in an intoxicated state, leading to another argument. In a fit of rage, he allegedly assaulted Kavita and also threw a mobile phone at her face, causing serious injuries. Despite her critical condition, he allegedly failed to take her to the hospital immediately, which led to further deterioration in her health.

Kavita later lost consciousness at home and was eventually taken to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

The case came to light following the post-mortem report, after which her brother lodged a formal complaint accusing Mahesh of murder. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation.

Two teams were formed to trace the accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident. He was eventually located at a relative’s residence and arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.