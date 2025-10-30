Live
Mumbai Man Holds 16 Children Hostage In Powai, Shot Dead During Rescue
Highlights
- In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Powai, a man identified as Rohit Arya held 16 children and a woman hostage inside RA Studio.
- Police said Arya, who appeared mentally unstable, was shot dead during the rescue operation.
A tense hostage situation unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday when a man took 16 children and a woman captive inside RA Studio, located near the L&T building. The victims had reportedly arrived at the studio for an acting audition when the incident occurred.
Authorities received a distress call around 3 pm, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and police. Fire officials used hydraulic tools to break through the studio’s grills, allowing the police to enter and safely rescue the children.
During the operation, the accused, identified as Rohit Arya, was shot dead. Preliminary investigations suggest that Arya was mentally unstable and may have been carrying a weapon resembling a gun.
Police confirmed that all the children were safely rescued and are unharmed. Senior inspector Jeevan Sonawane said Arya wanted to speak to former Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar regarding certain grievances he had with the department.
A video released by Arya during the standoff revealed that he had “some demands” and only wanted to “have a simple conversation,” though he did not specify what those demands were or whom he wanted to meet.
The incident sparked panic in the area but was brought under control swiftly, with authorities ensuring the safety of all hostages.
