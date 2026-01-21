Mumbai Mayor Race Intensifies As Eknath Shinde Stakes Claim, Sanjay Raut Alleges Phone Tapping

The battle for the powerful Mumbai mayor’s post has sharply intensified following Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s demand that the position be handed to his faction of the Shiv Sena, even as the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the ruling alliance of surveillance and phone tapping of corporators. The political sparring comes soon after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged with a majority in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, held after a four-year delay.

Eknath Shinde has projected his claim to the mayor’s post as a symbolic gesture to honour Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, whose birth centenary will be observed next year. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats in the 227-member civic body, it fell short of an outright majority. Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction secured 29 seats, and together the alliance commands a comfortable majority. Shinde has maintained that Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor and said the demand for a Shiv Sena mayor reflects the sentiments of party workers, especially in a year marking Bal Thackeray’s legacy. He also underlined that the Sena and BJP contested the civic polls together and would not take decisions that go against the people’s mandate.

As negotiations over the top civic post continue, political tensions have deepened with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleging that the phones of newly elected BJP and Shiv Sena corporators were being tapped. Raut claimed that corporators were being monitored and kept under watch by the ruling alliance, alleging that decisions regarding Mumbai’s mayor were being dictated from Delhi, which he described as an affront to Maharashtra’s autonomy. He further alleged that even corporators staying in luxury hotels were under electronic surveillance.

The BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena strongly rejected these accusations. Maharashtra BJP media in-charge Navnath Ban dismissed the claims, countering that the party had no need to engage in phone tapping and instead questioned Raut about alleged surveillance during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He asserted that the ruling alliance enjoys strong support among corporators and denied any wrongdoing.

Amid intense speculation, the corporators belonging to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction had initially stayed together at a five-star hotel in Bandra following the declaration of BMC results. Party sources said this period was used to guide newly elected representatives on governance and coordination. Subsequently, all 29 corporators formally registered themselves as a group with the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, a mandatory post-election process.

The recent BMC elections have significantly altered Mumbai’s political landscape, ending the nearly three-decade-long dominance of the Thackeray family over India’s richest civic body. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats and its ally Maharashtra Navnirman Sena secured six, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s clear majority has ensured that Uddhav Thackeray will not choose the next Mumbai mayor. As negotiations and allegations continue, the race for the city’s top civic post remains politically charged and closely watched.