Mumbai On Edge As Suspicious Bag Near CST Triggers Panic, BDDS Confirms False Alarm

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 7:22 PM IST
  • A suspicious red bag discovered outside Mumbai’s CST station sparked panic and led to an emergency evacuation, but a BDDS inspection later confirmed it was a false alarm.
  • The alert comes amid heightened security following the recent Red Fort blast in Delhi.
A tense situation unfolded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) bus depot on Friday after a red bag left unattended created panic among commuters. Authorities swiftly cleared the area as a precaution, especially since the city has been on heightened alert following the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week.
The bag was noticed around 4:45 PM, prompting police to summon the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) for a detailed inspection. After a thorough check, officials confirmed that the bag contained nothing harmful and the scare was ultimately a false alarm.
Security agencies across Maharashtra have been extra vigilant in the aftermath of the Delhi blast, which killed at least 10 people. Adding to the tension, investigators recently cracked a major “white-collar” terror network spread across Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, arresting several doctors allegedly linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad module and seizing nearly 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from Faridabad.

