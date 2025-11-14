Mumbai On Edge As Suspicious Bag Near CST Triggers Panic, BDDS Confirms False Alarm

A tense situation unfolded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) bus depot on Friday after a red bag left unattended created panic among commuters. Authorities swiftly cleared the area as a precaution, especially since the city has been on heightened alert following the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week.

The bag was noticed around 4:45 PM, prompting police to summon the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) for a detailed inspection. After a thorough check, officials confirmed that the bag contained nothing harmful and the scare was ultimately a false alarm.

Security agencies across Maharashtra have been extra vigilant in the aftermath of the Delhi blast, which killed at least 10 people. Adding to the tension, investigators recently cracked a major “white-collar” terror network spread across Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, arresting several doctors allegedly linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad module and seizing nearly 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate from Faridabad.