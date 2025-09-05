Mumbai On High Alert After Lashkar-e-Jihadi Issues Human Bomb Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai Police announced a high alert on Friday after receiving a threat call from an organisation identifying itself as Lashkar-e-Jihadi. The caller claimed that 34 vehicles loaded with “human bombs” carrying around 400 kg of RDX had been planted across the city, warning of blasts that could “shake Mumbai.”

The threat message, received through the traffic police helpline, alleged that the explosives would be powerful enough to kill nearly one crore people. The warning comes on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, a day that usually sees large gatherings in the city.

Following the alert, police have intensified security checks and deployment across Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

Earlier this week, a separate incident in Thane saw a 43-year-old man, Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, arrested by the Government Railway Police for making a hoax bomb threat call about Kalwa railway station. Authorities are investigating both matters while keeping security at its highest level.