Mumbai Police Provides Security Cover To Kapil Sharma After Two Shooting Incidents At His Canada Cafe

Mumbai Police has extended security protection to popular comedian and television host Kapil Sharma after his newly opened cafe in Canada became the target of two separate shooting incidents within the past month. The attacks on Kap's Cafe in Surrey have prompted authorities to take preventive measures for the entertainer's safety.

The most recent shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 7, in Surrey's Newton neighborhood. Surrey Police responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:40 AM outside a business establishment in the 8400 block of 120 Street. While police officials did not publicly identify the targeted venue, Canadian media sources confirmed that Sharma's Kap's Cafe was the location of the attack.

This incident follows a similar shooting that took place at the same cafe on July 10, 2025, creating a disturbing pattern of targeted violence. In both instances, no individuals were physically harmed, though the repeated nature of these attacks has generated significant security concerns for the establishment and its proprietor.

Surrey Police have launched comprehensive investigations into both shooting incidents, examining potential connections between the attacks and exploring whether they might be linked to broader criminal activities in the region. The investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine the motives behind the targeted violence.

The 43-year-old comedian, widely recognized for his successful television program The Kapil Sharma Show, established the cafe earlier this year as part of his expanding business ventures in international markets. Sources indicate that Sharma has maintained regular communication with Canadian law enforcement officials and is providing full cooperation with their investigation efforts.

Evidence from the July incident revealed at least ten bullet holes in one of the cafe's windows, with another window pane completely shattered during the attack. The building housing the cafe contains retail establishments at ground level with residential apartments situated above, though the exact number of residents affected by the incidents remains unclear.

The frequency of these attacks has heightened concerns about a potential wave of targeted violence in the area, with authorities continuing their investigation amid unverified online speculation about possible gang involvement. The pattern of repeated attacks on the same establishment has led security experts to recommend enhanced protective measures for business owners in the region.

Local authorities are working closely with business owners and residents to address safety concerns while the investigation progresses. The cafe had opened just days before the first shooting incident in July, making the timing of the attacks particularly concerning for law enforcement officials examining the circumstances surrounding these violent incidents.