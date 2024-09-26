Mumbai Rains; Heavy rains cause havoc, schools shut, PM Modi's Pune tour cancelled

  • Menu
Mumbai Rains; Heavy rains cause havoc, schools shut, PM Modis Pune tour cancelled
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is currently experiencing a torrential downpour that has persisted since Wednesday night, leading to severe flooding across the city. Traffic jams have become a common sight as roads are inundated, with heavy rainfall recorded particularly in areas such as Mulund and its surroundings.

Tragedy struck in Andheri when a woman fell into an open manhole and lost her life; her body was later recovered during a search operation. The heavy rains have also significantly impacted air travel, prompting numerous flight diversions on Wednesday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for continued heavy rains through Thursday morning, affecting not just Mumbai but also neighboring districts. Areas such as Thane, Raigarh, and Ratnagiri are under alert as strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms are anticipated.

In response to the ongoing weather conditions and the resulting floods, the Maharashtra government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city today. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this adverse weather situation.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday to inaugurate a new corridor of the metro and launch several development projects valued at over Rs 22,600 crore has been cancelled due to heavy rain in the city.

