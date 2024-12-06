Mumbai Telugu Samiti to Host Grand “Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam” on December 14, 2024

Mumbai, India: In a joyous announcement that resonates with the cultural richness of India, the Mumbai Telugu Samiti (MTS) is set to organize the grand “Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam” on December 14, 2024, starting at 5:30 PM at the BMC open grounds, located near Jalvayu Vihar in Hiranandani, Powai. This three-day event will celebrate the divine union of Lord Venkateshwara and Goddess Lakshmi, an occasion regarded as the ultimate blessing for devotees.

The Kalyanam is not just a wedding ritual; it aims to showcase a vibrant cross-section of India’s cultural heritage, encompassing art, music, traditions, and culinary delights. Attendees can look forward to an array of stalls featuring exhibitors offering a diverse range of products, from millets and handloom textiles to sandalwood and real estate.

The successful organization of this significant event is made possible through the unwavering support of esteemed sponsors including the Central Bank of India, State Bank of India, Viswha Samudra Wealth Gardens, Rossari Biotech Ltd, and Marigold Jewellers Powai.

Key figures from the Mumbai Telugu Samiti, including President Srinivasa Adurthi, Secretary Sharmila Gundapuneni, Cultural Head Dr. Sailaja Desai, Project Head Sunitha Kotamarthi, and Kalyanam Coordinator Aruna Kalluri, are enthusiastic about welcoming all Mumbaikars to partake in this extraordinary celebration. They invite everyone to experience the magic of Lord Venkateshwara.