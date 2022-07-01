Murmu to visit Patna on July 5 for presidential poll campaign

Patna: NDA Presidential poll nominee Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to come to Bihar on July 5 for campaigning.

Murmu will come and meet with MLAs and MPs of different political parties to get their support. While the JD-U and the HAM have already announced support to her, the RJD, Left parties and Congress are supporting her opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The NDA leaders of Bihar may organise a joint meeting to make a strategy to get maximum votes for her in Bihar.

The members of Parliament and state Assemblies are the electorate for the presidential election. The total votes value of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members and MLAs of Bihar is 81,239, of which MLAs have 42,039 votes and MPs of both houses have 39,200.

The value of one Bihar MLA's vote is 173 while that of members of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha is 700.

BJP, with 23 LS members and 77 MLAs has the highest vote value, at 28,721. The JD-U has a vote value of 22,485 with 47 MLAs and 16 Lok Sabha MPs. The RJD's vote value is 17,340 vote with 80 MLAs, and the Congress has 4687 vote value with 19 MLAs. Left parties have 2,768 with 16 MLAs and the AIMIM 173 with one MLA.

Murmu started her election campaign from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.