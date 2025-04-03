  • Menu
Murmu to visit Portugal, Slovakia from April 7-10

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will pay a four-day visit to Portugal and Slovakia beginning April 7 with an aim to expand bilateral ties. Murmu will visit Portugal from April 7 to 8 at the invitation of President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. "The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years and comes as India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of re-establishment of diplomatic relations," it said.

