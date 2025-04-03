Live
- CM launches ‘Shishu Vatika’ in schools
- TDP wants flexibility for states in Waqf Board composition
- Bharath urges Rajnath to speed up defence projects in AP
- Warangal Chapata Chilli gets GI tag
- Linemen, artisans play key role in electricity dept
- Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office
- SCR achieves record Rs 501.72 cr revenue from scrap sale
- RTC Tarnaka Hosp emergency care unit to be expanded
- Guv invited to Sri Rama Kalyanam
- CBG plants mark start of P4 initiative: Lokesh
Murmu to visit Portugal, Slovakia from April 7-10
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will pay a four-day visit to Portugal and Slovakia beginning April 7 with an aim to expand bilateral ties. Murmu will visit Portugal from April 7 to 8 at the invitation of President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. "The visit is taking place after a gap of 27 years and comes as India and Portugal are celebrating 50 years of re-establishment of diplomatic relations," it said.
