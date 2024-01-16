Muslims here have to come out of Ghazni, Ghori, Babar mindset: K’taka BJP leader

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): Former national General Secretary and senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi said on Tuesday that the mindset of Ghazni, Ghori and Babar were dangerous and “Muslims here must come out of that”.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi said, "During the times of Ghazni, Ghori, Khilji, Aurangajeb, other Mughals and Tipu Sultan 42,000 temples were razed to the ground. Indian Muslims do not identify themselves with these invaders. We will not presume all Muslims on one premise. Muslims should have ideals of Shishunala Sharif, ABJ Abdul Kalam. Then the sense of fraternity will get strengthened.

“The Indian Muslims, who do not identify themselves with the invaders, had stayed back in the country reposing their trust in the Sanatana Dharma. Their thinking will also change.”

He further said, "Some might even feel it is ‘haram’ to offer prayers in masjids built after destroying temples. When they feel this, Muslim might show broadmindedness," C.T. Ravi stated.

Ravi, while objecting to the derogatory statement by BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde against CM Siddaramaiah, said, "Seniors and the post have to be respected. MP Hegde has a different style of functioning. But, it does not mean that one can inflict insult on others. I don’t defend his statement. Lord Ram stands for inclusiveness. Using singulars on CM Siddaramaiah amounts to disrespect,” he stated.

BJP Anantkumar Hegde had reacted strongly to Siddaramaiah's remarks that he wouldn't attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ('Pran Pratishtha') but visit Ayodhya afterwards.