MVA Alliance Set To Finalize Maharashtra Assembly Seat-Sharing Deal Today

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is poised to announce its final seat-sharing arrangement for the Maharashtra assembly elections today, October 22, at a crucial meeting in Mumbai. This development comes after extensive negotiations between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), particularly regarding disputed constituencies.

AICC state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has confirmed a decisive meeting scheduled for 3 PM, with a follow-up Central Election Committee meeting planned for October 25. The alliance has already achieved consensus on 210 of the 288 assembly seats, as reported by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Key Developments:

- Congress has considered candidates for 63 seats through its Central Election Committee

- The party has agreed to yield Vandre East and Ghatkopar West seats in Mumbai to Shiv Sena (UBT)

- Two additional seats in Vidarbha region will be conceded by Congress

- Congress maintains its stance on retaining the Nagpur South constituency

- Shiv Sena (UBT) aims to field Varun Sardesai, Uddhav Thackeray's nephew, from Vandre East

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole indicated that while disagreements persisted over 35-40 seats, the party's screening committee has already approved candidates for 96 constituencies. With recent progress in negotiations, the alliance appears confident of finalizing the arrangement by Tuesday evening, strengthening their united front for the upcoming elections.