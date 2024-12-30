MVA seeks dismissal of Maha BJP Minister for labelling Kerala ‘mini-Pakistan’

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Monday slammed a Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister, Nitesh N. Rane, for alleging that Kerala is a ‘mini-Pakistan’ and claiming that Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra get elected from there as terrorists vote for them.

MVA leaders like the Congress’ Pawan Khera, Atul Londhe, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anand Dubey and Kishore Tiwari, besides Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s Clyde Crasto, and more have termed Rane’s utterances as ‘unconstitutional’ and arising out of an ‘illiterate mind’.

Rane, the son of former Chief Minister and ex-union minister Narayan Rane, drew the comparisons at an event last night in Pune to commemorate Shiv Pratap Din – marking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s killing of the Bijapur Sultanate’s General Afzal Khan (1659) at Pratapgad Fort in Satara.

While praising Hindu activists from Kerala, he said that they had saved the lives of 12,000 Hindu girls, a huge feat considering how difficult it was to rescue even one sister.

“Kerala is nothing but a ‘mini-Pakistan’. That is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister (Priyanka Vadra) get elected from there. All the terrorists are ones who vote for them. I am speaking the facts… These persons (the Gandhi siblings) become MPs with support from the terrorists,” claimed Rane.

The references to the Gandhis was pertaining to Rahul Gandhi winning the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad (Kerala), while losing Amethi (2019). However, in 2024, he won both Amethi and Wayanad, and later Priyanka Vadra won the Wayanad seat in 2024 Lok Sabha bypolls.

“What else can be expected from him. But we have to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis how can somebody calling one of our own states ‘mini-Pakistan’ continue to be a Cabinet Minister? We take the pledge of unity…I expected both (PM & CM), who give patriotic speeches, to ensure that such persons are not allowed to remain in the ministry,” said Londhe sharply.

Crasto dubbed Nitesh Rane as a “motormouth who needs to be controlled by the BJP” and who has insulted and demeaned an important state of India, which was a highly deplorable act.

“Does the BJP endorse his opinions? What comes to the fore is that a mentally illiterate Nitesh Rane is shamelessly berating the most literate state of India. The BJP must answer to all,” demanded Crasto.

Tiwari said that with such irresponsible and shameless words, “Nitesh Rane is making blatant attempts to incite communities against each other in Kerala which has always rejected the BJP”, and should be sacked for violating the oath of office.

Khera bluntly said, “Ask BJP President J.P. Nadda whether his party will contest the next elections from Kerala or not. These unconstitutional statements by the BJP leaders made repeatedly are against the Constitution.”

“If what Rane claims is true, then why has the Kerala Governor, appointed by the President, not submitted a report to the Centre of how that state has become a ‘mini-Pakistan’.

“What are the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis – whose ‘laadla’ (favourite) Nitesh Raje is, doing in the matter,” asked an irked Dubey.

The NCP (SP) has called upon the state BJP to take cognisance of statements by Rane, known for stirring controversies in the past, and do the needful.

The first-time Minister also assured the Hindutva workers that “you are not alone and we are with you as the government.”

“The state has a saffron-clad CM, Hindutva activists should not fear anything. If anyone acts illegally against Hindus or Hinduism, we will not spare them,” warned Rane, adding that though he has ministerial responsibilities and constraints, the “work of Hindutva must continue in full steam.”

Present on the occasion at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi in Saswad (Pune) organised through the Sarsenapati Hambirrao Mohite Gaushala, Gaurakshak Dal, were Vishwa Hindu Parishad Organising leader Dadaji Vedak, plus Prathish Vishwanath, Sanjay ‘Kaka’ Sharma who were given awards for various services.