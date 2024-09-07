My husband won’t bow down before PM Modi: Sunita Kejriwal in Haryana rally

Bhiwani (Haryana): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday said her husband would not bow down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Urging the people to vote for AAP at an election meeting in Bhiwani in poll-bound Haryana, she said, “Modi-ji, I want to make it clear that my husband Arvind Kejriwal will not bow down before you.”

“If my husband is corrupt then there is no honest person on this planet. Because of Kejriwal, Haryana’s name is being glorified all over the world. God wants to do something special through Arvind because he was born on Janmashtami,” she said.

Addressing herself as daughter-in-law and daughter of Haryana, she, “I am getting a lot of strength seeing all of you. It has been 10 years of the BJP government in Haryana, I want to ask you people, has your children's education improved in the last 10 years? Have the government schools improved? Is there any good government hospital in your area where good treatment is provided and medicines are available for free?”

Asking the people if they get electricity 24 hours a day in their house or whether it is free, Sunita Kejriwal stated, “Nothing like this happens. There is a shortage of electricity, gas and water in every area. I want to tell you that all these works are happening in Delhi and Punjab. There is Aam Aadmi Party government in both these states.”

Promising that government schools would become good and excellent if AAP was voted to power in Haryana, she said, “The future of children is becoming good there (Delhi and Punjab). Government hospitals have become excellent, where treatment is being done well. Mohalla clinics are being built at various places. You will get free and good treatment in Mohalla Clinics.”

She said the bus travel is free for women in Delhi and Punjab. “There are arrangements for pilgrimage for the elderly. Now there is a plan to give thousands of rupees to every woman every month. Your house will save about Rs 3,000 to 4,000 every month. This is happening in Delhi and Punjab,” she said.

Haryana will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.