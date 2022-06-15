My Tirth India, a new hope for spiritual tourism

Bhubaneswar: As the temperature soars, vacationers are ready with their backpacks to visit and explore hill stations and religious destinations in the country. The Covid pandemic has already devastated the travel and tourism industry, but since the country is moving towards normalcy, the travel industry has taken a sigh of relief.

My Tirth India is India's first spiritual portal which offers all religious requirements to Hindu, Jain and Buddhist devotees, who wish to travel to any religious destination across the country.

My Tirth India has put their foot forward to strengthen the tourism and hospitality industry. It has partnered with over 800 hotels, home stays and transporters to provide all logistics and hospitality support to pilgrims. This initiative will support the local tourism and hospitality industry which will generate employment for people of the State who experienced losses in the last two years due to lockdown.

Aimed at serving religious tourists, My Tirth India is a one-stop solution for booking accommodation in hotels and travel booking via airlines, railways or buses.

My Tirth India is the only pilgrim site which offers, various set packages and itineraries for all possible religious destinations across the country at various price points. It offers spiritual tour packages, from Vaishnodevi to Rameshwaram and Dwarkadheesh to Kamakhya Devi, Jyotirlingas, Chaardhaam Yatra to Kailash Mansarovar and many more at reasonable prices.

Speaking on this initiative, Indraneel Dasgupta, founder & CEO, said "What is the better way to earn blessings of god by providing a safe and joyful tirth Journey to pilgrims.For me, My Tirth India is a movement, which offers my countrymen a lifetime experience to visit and take blessings from their deity at any religious destination in the country."