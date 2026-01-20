Myanmar currency, tobacco products, foreign cigarettes seized in Mizoram; Myanmar national held

Aizawl: Assam Rifles personnel on Tuesday seized a large quantity of Myanmar currency, tobacco products and foreign cigarettes in Mizoram and arrested a Myanmar national in connection with the smuggling, officials said.

A Defence spokesman said that based on specific Intelligence inputs regarding trafficking of foreign currency and the smuggling of tobacco products and foreign cigarettes, Assam Rifles launched an operation on Tuesday.

During the operation, a mobile vehicle check post was established in the Tuipang area of Siaha district to intercept the smuggled consignment.

The Assam Rifles team intercepted an Ashok Leyland tipper truck, and during a search of the vehicle recovered Myanmar currency amounting to Kyat 1.75 crore, along with two cases of smuggled tobacco valued at Rs 50,000 and one case of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.30 lakh.

One individual involved in the illegal transportation was apprehended by the paramilitary troops.

The arrested person was identified as U. Phyu Maung (37), a resident of Rakhine state in neighbouring Myanmar.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individual were handed over to Tuipang Police Station in Siaha district for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, on January 16, Assam Rifles troops intercepted a suspicious vehicle, a Mahindra Yodha, at a road junction in Lungbun village in the same Siaha district.

A thorough search led to the recovery of Myanmar currency amounting to Kyat 1,40,82,000 (nearly Rs 1.40 crore). One person involved in the illegal transportation was also apprehended.

The recovered foreign currency, along with the apprehended individual, was handed over to the police authorities for further legal proceedings.

Mizoram shares a 510-km unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318-km porous mountainous border with Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s Chin state is a major hub for the smuggling of drugs, exotic wildlife and other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.