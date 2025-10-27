Mystery Deepens In Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide Case As Family Alleges Probe Irregularities

The suicide of a 29-year-old government doctor in Maharashtra’s Satara district has taken multiple turns, with her family alleging procedural violations and demanding a special investigation. The doctor, who worked as a medical officer in Phaltan, was found dead in a hotel room last week. A note written in Marathi on her palm accused Phaltan City police sub-inspector Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times and her landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar, of prolonged physical and mental harassment.

The victim’s cousin claimed there were serious irregularities in handling the postmortem, stating that no autopsy was performed until early morning and that the process occurred without the family’s presence. They further alleged that another suicide note might exist, saying the deceased often documented her distress and complaints in writing. The family has requested a probe by a special investigation team with a woman officer from outside the state, fearing local police influence.

Authorities have arrested both Badane and Bankar. While the family accuses police of forcing the doctor to falsify reports and issue fitness certificates for accused persons, officials deny this, claiming she was uncooperative in conducting medical procedures at night and often declared accused individuals unfit without sufficient grounds.

Investigations have also revealed that the doctor and Bankar were previously in a relationship that had recently turned sour. Bankar’s sister alleged that the doctor wanted to rekindle their relationship and proposed marriage, but after he refused, she became distressed. The case continues to unfold, with investigators examining all four rape incidents mentioned in the suicide note.