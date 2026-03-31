Mysuru man held for sending 1K hoax bomb threats to schools

Delhi Police has arrested a man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts and government offices across the country, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, 47, was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Saturday following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams, the officials said. The arrest comes amid a recent spate of bomb threat messages being sent to the Delhi High Court, assembly and several educational and government institutions.

Police said Louis is a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru. He is currently unemployed and lives with his mother, a retired government employee. “Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms,” a senior officer said. Multiple FIRs had been registered in different states following the threats, police said.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was arrested in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly flaunting a firearm on social media to create fear and gain attention, police said on Monday. The police arrested Ritik Kharab on March 29, and recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from him, they said, adding that the accused uploaded photos and videos on social media platforms, brandishing a pistol.