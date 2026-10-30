Nadda accuses Congress of ‘maligning’ democracy, defends SIR

Raipur: Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of targeting constitutional institutions to mask repeated electoral defeats.

Participating in the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) Yatra here, Nadda said the Congress, which had imposed the Emergency and stifled democracy, was now posing as its protector.

Nadda said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was purifying the voter list by removing names of deceased persons, duplicates, shifted voters, and those not found at their registered addresses.

He alleged that the Congress was more concerned about the deletion of infiltrators’ names than the voting rights of genuine Indian citizens. Referring to border districts in West Bengal, he claimed abnormal increases in voter numbers and said the SIR process had exposed such irregularities.

The Union Minister criticised Rahul Gandhi for making allegations of vote theft without filing affidavits. He pointed out that 477 days had passed since the claim of one lakh fake votes in Mahadevapura, Karnataka, yet no evidence had been submitted to the Election Commission. Similar allegations in Maharashtra and Haryana were also left unsubstantiated, Nadda said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has made it clear that no foreign national or ineligible person has the right to vote in India. India is not a dharamshala where anyone can come and settle down at their own discretion and get their name registered as a voter,” he asserted.

He added,, ”If we want to take the country forward, we must extend our full support to SIR. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji says that infiltrators must be detected, deleted and deported. On the other hand, the Opposition says that votes should be normalised, foreigners should also be treated as our own, recognised and formalised. In other words, they want to facilitate their inclusion through voter registration and Aadhaar cards.”

He contrasted the present selection process for Election Commissioners, which includes the Leader of the Opposition, with the Congress era when Election Commissioners were often rewarded with political posts, governorships or other appointments after demitting office.

Nadda said democracy functions through the people’s mandate secured in elections, not through street protests or attempts to create anarchy.

He urged BJP workers to take facts to the people through discussions in villages, chaupals and localities, and to counter what he described as the Opposition’s irresponsible campaign against the Election Commission.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and several state ministers and leaders were present at the programme.

Nadda called upon party workers to intensify public awareness efforts so that attempts to undermine constitutional institutions are firmly rejected by the people.



