Nadda attributes BJP’s meteoric rise to PM Modi, predicts party’s hat-trick in LS polls

New Delhi: BJP President J.P. Nadda on Saturday heaped praise on Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, attributing the party’s massive rise and growth to the Prime Minister.

Addressing around 11,500 delegates of the party on the inaugural day of the two-day National Convention of the BJP at the Bharat Mandapam here, Nadda said that the Modi government will score a hat-trick and retain power in the upcoming general elections.

Amid chanting of ‘Modi-Modi' and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, the party chief said that after PM Modi assumed office in 2014, the BJP’s footprint expanded across the country at a larger scale, as the party formed governments in 12 states on its own.

He also spoke at length about the growth of the country made under the leadership of PM Modi, saying that the BJP has become the largest political party in the world.

Today, there are NDA governments in 17 states, Nadda said.

The senior leader also said that he has firm belief in the capabilities and efficiency of the party workers, as he urged them to ensure that the party wins more than 370 seats and the NDA crosses the 400-mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

This is the goal set by PM Modi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

PM Modi was seen clapping when Nadda urged the workers to ensure BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Recalling the country’s growth story under the leadership of PM Modi, Nadda said that over 80 crore beneficiaries are receiving free foodgrain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Because of the efforts made by the Modi government, 25 crore people have came out of poverty, he said.

Discussing the meteoric rise of the party, Nadda said the BJP rose from 10 per cent votes and 3 seats to 38.5 per cent votes and 77 seats in West Bengal.

“We will come to power in West Bengal after the next elections,” Nadda claimed.

It is a big achievement that a government with an absolute majority came to power in India in 2014 after 30 years, Nadda remarked, adding that this could be possible only because of PM Modi’s leadership.

“We are happy to say that the last decade under PM Modi’s leadership has seen all-round achievements and growth,” the BJP President said, adding, “We are lucky to be part of the BJP National Convention 2024.”

“We have seen victories in the past, and will continue to see victory in the future also,” Nadda said.