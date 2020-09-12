Nadda kickstarts poll campaign in Bihar, promotes 'vocal for local'

Patna: With the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda has exhorted party members to play the role of a catalyst for the promotion of 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

"The Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed so many policies and adequate allocation of funds (nearly Rs 20 lakh crore) for people of Bihar, it's time party leaders and members publicised those policies before common people so that they would get maximum benefits from government aid," Nadda said.

In a bid to reach common people in Bihar, Nadda gave an example, saying the Prime Minister has allocated funds of Rs one lakh crore for MSME sector for loans to the youth. There is also an allocation of funds for street-vendors who can apply for a Rs 10,000-20,000 loan. Now, it is the duty of BJP youth wing and members on ground to publicise the scheme for the benefit of the people of Bihar. It will eventually push the state to become self-reliant ('Aatmanirbhar Bihar'), he added.

दो दिवसीय प्रवास के दौरान बिहार के मखाना तथा मत्स्य कृषकों के साथ आज संवाद करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ।

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के अथक प्रयासों एवं वोकल फ़ॉर लोकल के उद्देश्य के अंतर्गत आज बिहार के लोकल उत्पादों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए हम तीव्रता से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/UgGMy5mwZI — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 12, 2020





"I am a native of Bihar and I know the state has the potential to become self-reliant. The Makhana industry in Bihar, Madhubani paintings, Lithi of Muzaffarpur, silk industry of Bhagalpur are recognised by the world. We have to develop these industries at the highest level. There are huge job opportunities through marketing, branding, packaging, transportation, among others. We have to develop these resources," Nadda said in the context of unemployment in the state.



Nadda pointed out that the manpower of Bihar was responsible of changing the economy of other states in the country.

He said if people of Bihar could change economy and infrastructure of other states, why can't they do it for their home state? They have the potential to change the economy of Bihar as well. This is posible in the current phase as the government in the state and at the Centre both support them. The Prime Minister, he added, says that of every one rupee sent to Bihar, the whole of it must reach the common people. This was not the case with the earlier governments.

"I want to ask opposition parties about who stopped them from constructing roads in villages, providing electricity supply, LPG cylinders in rural areas, insurance of Rs five lakh to 50 crore people. Why did they not act so far?"

These policies have been implemented after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Now almost every village is connected with roads, power supply up to 18 to 20 hours, etc.

"I was Health Minister in the past and I know that the number of heart disease patients will decline in future as our mothers and sisters are no longer forced to use firewood for cooking food," Nadda said.

"In the corona phase, the health system of western countries like the US, Italy and Spain has collapsed despite their population being much lesser compared to ours. We have won the battle with corona now and it is possible only due to clear vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had strictly imposed lockdown in the country and saved lives of 130 crore countrymen," Nadda added.

"Now, we are having 1,659 dedicated Covid hospitals, 12 lakh beds, 16,000 labs. Eleven lakh Covid tests per day, production of 4.5 lakh PPE kits per day, three lakh ventilators. This is called Self-reliant India," Nadda said.

On the occasion, Nadda also launched party song for the election campaign and 38 'vehicular raths' in every district of Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was also present along with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State For Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey and BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal.

Sushil Modi pointed out that 2020 Bihar election is a fight between 55 years of Congress and RJD regime versus NDA's 15 years.

"We have opened 29 engineering colleges compared to two by them, 120 ITIs, 6.4 lakh jobs and adequate hospitals. The situation is such that the Covid beds in hospitals such as PMCH, NMCH, AIIMS Patna are vacant," Sushil Modi said.

"I heard that Lalu Prasad may get bail before elections. It is a good opportunity for BJP to publicise his 'Jungle Raj' during his and his wife Rabri Devi's tenure before 2005," Modi added.

He said "Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut are not a poll issue in Bihar but I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that why she is silent on these two issues. Her government in Maharashtra is responsible for vandalism of Kangana's office and shoddy investigation in the Sushant case."

Jaiswal said there are so many 'Shakunis' roaming in Bihar and creating false propaganda againt the NDA government. Their efforts will go in vain as no one wants to go back to the 'lantern' phase.