Nadda praises Indian medical diaspora’s role in US

Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday praised the contribution of the Indian medical diaspora to modern healthcare while addressing the 19th Annual Global Summit of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), hosted by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here.

Being held for the first time in Odisha, the three-day global healthcare summit, which concludes on Sunday, has drawn senior physicians, academicians and healthcare leaders from India and abroad, who have been in the State since January 6, participating in academic, clinical and community outreach engagements. In his message to the summit virtually, Nadda said the conference had been designed as an important platform for advancing international medical collaboration and knowledge exchange. He said physicians of Indian origin had shaped modern healthcare in the US while also creating a profound and lasting global impact through compassion, discipline and professional excellence. KIIT, KISS & KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta described it as a proud moment for Odisha to host the global congregation of doctors. He said AAPI represented over one lakh physicians of Indian origin practising in the US and stood as a powerful symbol of global leadership and service to humanity. He highlighted AAPI’s role as a vital bridge between India and the US through sustained academic collaboration, research, knowledge exchange and capacity building. Samanta was felicitated on the occasion.

AAPI President and Chairman of AAPI GHS Dr Amit Chakrabarty said AAPI was the second-largest medical organisation. About 110 delegates had registered for the summit, several of whom were visiting Odisha for the first time, he added. Chakrabarty said the choice of KIIT and KIMS as the venue was aimed at showcasing the institution’s world-class academic and healthcare ecosystem, while providing delegates an opportunity to experience Odisha’s rich culture and heritage.

R C Das, Dean and Principal, KIMS, emphasised that KIMS followed a model of affordable healthcare anchored in social commitment. He announced collaboration with AAPI in student, faculty and research exchange programmes and support for the AAPI COR stem cell donor initiative, calling it a potential game changer in the treatment of leukaemia.