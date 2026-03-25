Nagaland CM urges broader Naga unity beyond borders for lasting political solution

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday emphasised that while physical integration of Naga-inhabited areas may not be immediately possible, unity in political, cultural, and social spheres remains essential for resolving the long-standing Naga issue.

Speaking at the Tenyimi Youth Cultural Festival at Naga Heritage Village Kisama, near Kohima, Rio reiterated that integration has consistently been a core demand, with the Nagaland Assembly passing multiple resolutions supporting it. However, he stressed the need to strengthen bonds beyond territorial limits, urging Nagas to remain united through shared identity, traditions, and customary laws.

Highlighting the importance of cultural cohesion, Rio said that communities like the Tenyimi, spread across regions and states, are connected by common heritage and values. He noted that such unity can reinforce the broader Naga identity and earn greater recognition.

The Chief Minister also underscored the role of culture and language in preserving identity. He called for wider promotion of Tenyidie, suggesting its inclusion in school curricula, and acknowledged efforts by organisations like Ura Academy in advancing the language.

Encouraging youth participation, Rio described young people as custodians of tradition and urged them to uphold cultural values while developing skills and resilience for the future. The Chief Minister stressed that shared traditions, customary laws, life and culture, food habits and history connect the Naga people together, and called for reconciliation and combined effort to secure a dignified and honourable resolution to the Naga political issue.

He noted that the Centre had recognised the distinct identity of Nagas, citing protective provisions such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 and Article 371A.

Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang echoed similar sentiments, describing the Tenyimi community as a closely connected family with shared ancestry, culture, and traditions. He emphasised the importance of documentation and collective effort in preserving their heritage.

The festival, organised by the Tenyimi Union Nagaland, showcased traditional music, dance, and practices, reinforcing the theme of unity through cultural heritage.