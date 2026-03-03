Nagaland varsity's study highlights genetic richness of wild banana for climate-resilient farming

Kohima: Researchers at Nagaland University, the only Central varsity in the state, have conducted an extensive study on the genetic diversity of 'Musa sikkimensis', a wild banana species native to the Eastern Himalayas and Northeast India, underscoring its significance for climate resilience, food security and sustainable agricultural development.

According to the research team, Musa sikkimensis, commonly known as the 'Darjeeling banana' or 'Sikkim banana', is a wild-seeded species that serves as a crucial genetic reservoir.

It possesses traits linked to disease resistance, environmental stress tolerance and climate adaptability, making it an invaluable resource for future banana breeding and crop improvement programmes.

Although not widely cultivated for edible fruit, it plays a crucial role in strengthening crop resilience and ensuring sustainable production.

The research team found that local banana germplasm exhibits strong adaptive potential across diverse environmental conditions, reinforcing its importance for conservation and future breeding initiatives.

Nagaland, located within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, hosts a rich diversity of indigenous banana genotypes. However, increasing anthropogenic activities, environmental pressures and deforestation have placed many wild genotypes at risk of decline and possible extinction, making conservation research critical.

The research titled 'Exploring the Genetic Diversity of Musa sikkimensis Land Races in Nagaland', India underscores the urgent need to conserve endangered banana germplasm in one of the world’s richest biodiversity regions.

The findings were published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes research on plant and animal biology, biodiversity, ecology, and environmental conservation.

The paper was co-authored by Nagaland University Research Scholars K. R. Singh and Dr. S. Walling and Dr Animesh Sarkar. Highlighting the need for such research to conserve the rich biodiversity of the Northeast, Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, Nagaland University, said, "I am pleased to announce a significant scientific breakthrough achieved by researchers of Nagaland University, who have successfully developed a biodiversity corridor to conserve the indigenous banana germplasm which was facing the risk of extinction."

He said that this pioneering initiative reflects our University’s deep sense of accountability and responsibility toward safeguarding the wild flora of the hilly terrains of Northeast India.

"It also highlights our commitment to scientific advancement rooted in local genetic resources and traditional ecological wealth. In the climate changing scenario, this research will pave the way for future crop improvement programmes by strengthening genetic resilience, enhancing adaptability, and ensuring nutritional security," the VC said.

The study builds on a series of postgraduate and doctoral research projects conducted under the supervision of Dr Animesh Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Horticulture of the Nagaland University, focusing on banana biodiversity, germplasm mapping, characterisation of wild species and evaluation of genetic resources in the state.

Highlighting the role of this research in addressing conservation challenges and safeguarding local germplasm, Dr Sarkar, said, "We aimed to address challenges in identifying and conserving local banana genotypes growing in remote forest regions of Nagaland. Through collaboration with banana experts from Northeast and South India, our research team successfully identified and documented several previously unclassified genotypes."

He further said: "Field exploration presented significant challenges, including difficult terrain, limited accessibility to remote forest areas and low awareness among farmers regarding the importance of germplasm conservation. Our study also highlights a growing shift among farmers toward hybrid and tissue-culture banana varieties, which may accelerate the loss of traditional and wild genotypes."

The findings demonstrate the potential of wild banana genetic resources to contribute to climate-resilient agriculture, food security and socio-economic development.

Researchers noted that wild banana species could support the development of high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties and new value-added products such as fibre-based materials and health beverages.

The study also highlights the significant ethnobotanical value of wild bananas among indigenous communities in Nagaland. Different plant parts are traditionally used for food, fibre, medicine and cultural practices, with reported medicinal properties including treatment for dysentery, ulcers, diabetes and microbial infections.

To strengthen conservation efforts, Nagaland University has established a Banana Biodiversity Corridor at its Department of Horticulture, ther varsity officials said.

The corridor functions as a living field gene bank, linking in situ and ex situ conservation approaches while supporting genetic and molecular research, climate-resilient breeding programmes, student training and national germplasm security initiatives.

The initiative aims to protect fragmented banana diversity, strengthen local value chains and support future agricultural development.

Dr Sarkar has also established a network for exploration of banana biodiversity and its biotechnological research in Nagaland, funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Central government.



