Nagpur to get Patanjali Mega Food, Herbal Park

New Delhi: Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park in Nagpur’s MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport) area is set to start operations on March 9, 2025.

The ground breaking ceremony for setting up a food processing unit in MIHAN was done in September 2016. This is Patanjali’s Fruits and Vegetables Processing Plant to be set up in Nagpur in which citrus and tropical fruits and vegetables can be processed to produce juice, juice concentrate, pulp, paste and puree.

As is known, Nagpur is famous all over the world as Orange City, here citrus fruits like orange, kinnow, sweet lime, lemon etc. are abundant. Keeping this in view, Patanjali has set up a citrus processing plant.

In this citrus processing plant, 800 tonnes of fruits can be processed daily to make frozen juice concentrate. This juice is 100 percent natural and no preservatives or sugar is used in it.

Along with this, tropical fruits are also processed in which 600 tons of amla per day, 400 tons of mango per day, 200 tons of guava per day, 200 tons of papaya per day, 200 tons of apple per day, 200 tons of pomegranate per day, 200 tons of strawberry per day, 200 tons of plum per day, 200 tons of pear per day, 400 tons of tomato per day, 400 tons of bottle gourd per day, 400 tons of bitter gourd per day, 160 tons of carrot, 100 tons of aloe vera per day can be processed to produce juice, juice concentrate, pulp, paste and puree as per global specifications.

This process of processing directly from the fruit is called primary processing.