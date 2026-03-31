Nalanda stampede: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary condoles loss of lives, assures assistance

Nalanda: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that broke out during prayers at Mata Sheetla Temple in Bihar's Nalanda on Tuesday.

A stampede broke out during prayers at Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda on Tuesday, leaving seven people dead and one seriously injured, police confirmed.

In a post on X, Choudhary said, "The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident."

He assured that all the necessary assistance would be provided to those affected.

"The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured," he said.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

The incident occurred at the Madhda Sheetla Temple in the Deepnagar police station area.

Upon learning about the incident, police officials, together with residents, hurried to the location and initiated relief and rescue efforts. Images from the scene depicted numerous devotees assembled within the temple grounds.

Rescue officials reached the site and are carrying out relief operations.

Injured individuals are being sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Police are on the site and are trying to determine the cause of the stampede.

Last year in November, at least nine people, including eight women and a 13-year-old boy, were killed during a crowd surge on the Karthika Ekadashi at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Around 25,000 devotees were present, overwhelming the facility.

Additionally, the February 2025 Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj claimed several lives. It occurred due to barricades collapsing on Akhara Marg.