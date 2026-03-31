Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 Women Killed At Shitala Temple In Bihar, Probe Ordered

At least eight women lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic stampede at Shitala Mata Temple in Nalanda on Tuesday, after a massive crowd gathered for a religious event led to chaos and overcrowding.

According to officials, the incident occurred when devotees surged inside the temple family, resulting in people being crushed during the stampede. Disturbing visuals from the scene showed several women lying unconscious as panic spread among worshippers.

Police and local police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations immediately. Noorul Haque confirmed that at least eight women died in the incident, while the injured were shifted for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses blamed poor crowd management for the tragedy, stating that the temple sees heavy footfall every Tuesday. The rush was significantly higher due to it being the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, with devotees arriving from nearby areas including Patna. Many claimed that the lack of proper queues and facilities led to the deadly situation.

Meanwhile, Droupadi Murmu was in Nalanda for an official visit, and several senior officials were reportedly engaged in preparations related to her program at the time of the incident.

Following the tragedy, the Bihar government ordered a detailed investigation and directed authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of ₹6 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The Prime Minister’s Office also expressed grief and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the next of kin of each victim and ₹50,000 for the injured. Leaders including Rajnath Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conveyed condolences and assured support to affected families.

Authorities have been instructed to restore normalcy and examine lapses to prevent such incidents in the future.