Name 65 lakh taken off Bihar voter list, SC tells EC

New Delhi: The names of 65 lakh people removed from the voter list in Bihar must be uploaded on the Election Commission website along with the reason for deletion by Tuesday, the Supreme Court told the poll body on Thursday.

The court also said this list must be publicised so that every voter can access it. In a key ruling, the court also said those whose names have been wrongly deleted can submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar cards.

This is significant because the petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision had flagged the exclusion of Aadhaar as proof and said this would affect many voters.

Hearing petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in poll-bound Bihar, Justice Surya Kant noted that the Election Commission has said 22 lakh people out of the 65 lakh names struck off the list have died. "If 22 lakh people have died, why is it not disclosed at the booth level? We do not want citizens' rights to be dependent on political parties," he observed.