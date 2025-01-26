Nana Patole questions ECI on 76 lakh votes cast overnight in Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, while extending Republic Day wishes to the people, launched a scathing attack on the Central and state governments. Patole accused the ruling BJP of undermining democracy and manipulating Constitutional institutions.

Speaking to IANS Patole said, “We have repeatedly demanded an explanation from the Election Commission about the mysterious 76 lakh votes cast overnight. The lack of response from the Election Commission proves its complicity in strangling the democratic right to vote. It has become an extension of the BJP, working at the party's behest. When people's votes are being robbed, both democracy and the Constitution are in grave danger.”

He further added: “The government elected by the people no longer represents the people. It is a government controlled by a handful of moneylenders.”

Addressing the controversy surrounding the alleged mismatch of fingerprints of Shariful Islam, accused involved in attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Patole criticised the authorities for their handling of the case.

"First, the police arrested a duplicate accused, then fabricated stories to cover their failures. Now, they’ve presented another accused who also appears to be a fabricated scapegoat. Who is the real culprit?”

Patole also referred to the Akshay Shinde case, alleging that Shinde was falsely implicated and killed in a staged encounter. “The court has reprimanded the government and police for their actions. An atmosphere was created to look like Akshay Shinde has committed suicide. The school involved in the incident is associated with RSS members, and the real culprits are being protected. To save them, an innocent life was taken in a fake encounter. This isn’t our claim; the court has clarified it,” Patole told IANS.

The state government recently told the court that it will take appropriate legal steps following the judicial magistrate’s findings on the allegations that Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls in Badlapur, was killed in a fake encounter.

Patole also criticized the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra. “When retired officers head the police force, what can one expect? The state’s law and order machinery is being used for political gains. From Mumbai to Gadchiroli, numerous cases highlight the government’s hooliganism. In fact, 65 per cent of ministers in this government have criminal records,” he remarked.

Speaking about the Padma Awards, Patole said: "If Constitutional officeholders, including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, seek to create religious hatred, they insult the very Constitution they are meant to uphold. The BJP has shown complete disregard for constitutional values. A committee decides who should receive the Padma Awards, and I prefer not to comment further."

Responding to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Patole dismissed the accusations.

"AAP is not a genuine party... it is the BJP’s B-team. Everyone knows Kejriwal’s agenda and for whom he works. Kejriwal lives for himself, and his party lacks credibility,” he told IANS.

Patole, further defending the Gandhi family’s legacy, said: "The Gandhi family has sacrificed two lives for India’s unity. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, underscores his commitment to the nation. What has Kejriwal done? He promised a corruption-free Delhi but was himself implicated in corruption cases. He has no moral standing to comment on the Gandhi family.”