Nanda Devi LPG Tanker To Reach Gujarat After Shivalik, Boosting India’s Fuel Supply

Following the arrival of the LPG tanker Shivalik, another vessel, Nanda Devi, is expected to dock in India on Tuesday, carrying more than 47,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas. The tanker has already entered Indian waters and is scheduled to reach Vadinar Port in Gujarat around 10 am. It is the second LPG carrier to successfully pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

A day earlier, Shivalik reached Mundra Port in Gujarat with over 46,000 metric tons of LPG. Officials noted that the shipment was substantial enough to meet nearly one day of India’s LPG import needs, equivalent to millions of domestic gas cylinders used across households.

According to government officials, both vessels were cleared for transit through the sensitive Strait of Hormuz and safely navigated the region. Authorities confirmed that Indian-flagged ships operating in the Persian Gulf remain secure, with no incidents reported recently.

After Nanda Devi docks, around 24,000 metric tons of LPG from the shipment is expected to be supplied to Tamil Nadu. The arrival of these tankers is likely to ease concerns over fuel shortages, as several parts of the country have been witnessing long queues and rising anxiety among households and small businesses dependent on LPG.